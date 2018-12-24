Stars share their favorite Christmas traditions

Holiday traditions, we all have them -- even celebrities.

Whether it be cutting down a Christmas tree, making cookies or watching a holiday movie, traditions are a fun way to create lifelong memories.

These celebs have shared their favorite traditions around Christmas time and the holidays:

Joanna Gaines

It’s no surprise the Gaines household is full of holiday traditions.

“The Christmas season is something we start anticipating as a family months before its arrival. We look forward to celebrating our favorite traditions --like packing into the car and driving to the tree farm to pick out the tallest pine we can find, and then drinking hot cocoa while we decorate our home.” The “Fixer Upper” star shared on her blog, “It’s also tradition for us to decorate two trees every year, each with its own personality.”

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards opts for more simple traditions around Christmas. “I think mainly just baking and cooking, like, traditional things, I love doing that with my kids and the family, whether it’s, like, pumpkin bread or Christmas cookies, we do it all! We just love that,” the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told Us.

Chrissy Teigen

No cooking on Christmas for this star and cookbook author, Chrissy Teigen keeps it cozy and simple, "Christmas Day is more of like order McDonald's and go to the movies," she told "Today." "It's a very lazy day."

Kate Hudson

A very popular and tasty tradition, Kate Hudson enjoys baking around the holidays, “Yesterday was #NationalCookieDay and we celebrated by getting in the Christmas spirit. #SugarCookie #BakeOffTime,” the star shared on Instagram.

Nick Jonas

"Every year we eat tamales on Christmas morning and it's pretty awesome," Nick Jonas told InStyle. "My mom started it and it's special because Kevin, Joe and I have grown up doing it. It's very like us to have tamales on Christmas."

Let’s hope Jonas’ new wife, Priyanka Chopra, enjoys tamales!

Carrie Underwood

Waffles it is for Carrie Underwood. “We’ll get up and go to Waffle House,” the country star told People. “It’s such a hectic time, and I don’t feel like making breakfast on a day that you’re just making so much food anyway. So we order breakfast and leave a ginormous tip.”

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz enjoys watching one movie in particular on Christmas Eve.

“We watch ‘Family Stone’ every single Christmas Eve. Every single Christmas Eve. Before that came out, we would watch ‘The Grinch.’ But ‘The Family Stone’ has been our main thing but ‘The Grinch’ before that,” the “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” star told Us.