8 stars who married their high school sweethearts — and are still together

With Valentine’s Day upon us, so too are the long supermarket lines of people grabbing last-minute flowers and chocolates while others are hoping for the on-time delivery of edible fruit baskets — all in the name of love.

If you’ve ever wondered which big-time Hollywood stars will likely be celebrating the sweetheart holiday with their longtime loves, you’re in the right place.

Here’s a look at eight couples who started out as high school flings, blossomed into successful marriages — and are still going strong today.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, have been together ever since they walked the halls of Sayreville War Memorial High School in New Jersey, according to People.

The pair hit Las Vegas in 1989 where they eloped with the help of the Elvis impersonator who performed the ceremony. The philanthropic couple also shares four children together.

Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard

Actor and director Ron Howard was a student at John Burroughs High School when he met his now-wife, Cheryl Howard. In a Huffington Post interview in 2013, Howard opened up about life with Cheryl — who he married in 1975 — and thanked her for her patience with him all these years.

"It does take a little luck to grow together," he said at the time. "I don’t like to hold it up as if I have some kind of inside secret. I felt really lucky when we met. It’s crazy — we were teenagers, it shouldn’t have worked. We got married young, that shouldn’t have worked either, and yet it really and truly has."

Howard was so enamored by his high school crush that his parents only allowed them two visitations a week. They’ve since become parents to four children, one of whom is actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

The iconic West Coast rapper and his wife, Shante Broadus, whom the “Doggfather” also refers to as “Boss Lady,” have long been royalty among hip-hop couples.

Snoop, born Calvin Broadus Jr., has held his wife in the highest regard ever since he met the entrepreneur at the famed Long Beach Polytechnic High School. The Broaduses have been married since 1997 and share three children.

LeBron James and Savannah James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and SpringHill Entertainment founder LeBron James and wife Savannah James, formerly Brinson, have a storied run as high school sweethearts who met while attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Savannah explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2010 her "basic" first date with James, who was a high-hoops phenom at the time.

She detailed their date to Outback Steakhouse as the moment she knew he loved her.

"I knew he loved me when I left my leftovers from dinner in his car," Brinson said. "I'd totally forgotten about them, and he brought them to me. I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me."

Brinson would become pregnant with the couple’s first child while in high school and after 12 years of dating, James would propose to Brinson in 2012. The pair tied the knot just a year later in 2013 — some 10 years into James' historic NBA career.

Bono and Alison Hewson

The U2 frontman and his wife, businesswoman and activist Alison Hewson, were both attending Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin, Ireland, when they met in 1982.

The benevolent pair have since been together for over 30 years and share four children together.

LL Cool J and Simone Smith

LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, has certainly come a long way in his life and career as the rapper, actor and TV host has carved out an impressive lane for himself — and his biggest supporter is wife Simone Smith.

The "I Need Love" charmer, famously known for showing his dimples and licking his lips, met Simone when he was just 19 years old and Simone happened to be a cousin of his close pal.

The Queens native, 52, and Simone shared an eight-year romance before they wed in 1995. They’ve been going strong ever since and LL Cool J is thriving in Hollywood, having been a host on “Lip Sync Battle” and a mainstay on “NCIS: Los Angeles” since the show’s inception in 2009.

Ja Rule and Aisha Murray

Jeff Atkins, also known by his stage name Ja Rule, met his wife, Aisha Murray, met early -- while in junior high school -- before going on to attend Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, New York.

The two married in 2001 when they were 25 years old and have since become parents to three children.

Jeff Daniels and Kathleen Treado

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the venerable Jeff Daniels and his wife, Kathleen Treado, who believe it or not, still call the town where they fell in love home.

Growing up in Chelsea, Mich., the two met in high school and have remained an item ever since, welcoming three children — their first child, a son, in 1984. It was after having their son, Benjamin, the pair decided to move back to their hometown of Chelsea.

Daniels explained the decision to go back home in a 2014 interview with MLive.com, saying, "Kathleen and I had both been raised here; good enough for us, good enough for them."