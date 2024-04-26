Candace Cameron Bure warns young actors to 'be careful of everyone else's motives' while on set

Candace Cameron Bure is providing some words of wisdom to young actors today.

In a recent interview with E! News, Bure touched on the Max docuseries "Quiet on Set," which detailed the negative experiences of young actors working on Nickelodeon shows who alleged they were subjected to a toxic workplace, inappropriate behavior and sexual abuse by adults.

The "Unsung Hero" actress said she felt "horrible" watching the docuseries, adding "it made [her] even extra grateful" she didn't have those experiences. She explained she felt "very protected by the people that [she] was working with," and also by her family.

"My advice is, if you love it, it can be a wonderful industry, but you really need people around you to protect you, that are looking out for your best interest," she told E! News. "And just be careful of everyone else's motives, because they're not always your best interest."

The 48-year-old broke out at just 11 years old, when she started playing D.J. Tanner on "Full House" in 1987. While it wasn't her experience, she still found the documentary series "difficult to watch."

"It just absolutely broke my heart, and it made me so sad for the people who had such terrible experiences," she explained. "And not just Drake Bell, but the other kids that were on those shows that maybe weren't abused in a physical way, but just had terrible experiences that it just ruined their self-image."

In the documentary, Drake Bell alleged he was sexually abused at the age of 15 by Brian Peck, a dialogue coach hired by the network. Bell was on "The Amanda Show" from 1999 to 2002, and then on his own show, "Drake and Josh," from 2004 to 2007.

"The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal," Bell alleged in the documentary of Peck, who is a convicted sex offender. "Why don't you think of the worst stuff someone can do to somebody as a sexual assault and that'll answer your question. I don't know how else to put it."

Many former Nickelodeon stars who weren't included in the documentary have come out in support of those who chose to share their stories.

Melissa Joan Hart, who starred in Nickelodeon's "Clarissa Explains It All," from 1991 to 1994, said that while she didn't have those experiences and hasn't personally heard any negative stories from anyone on the channel, she "absolutely trust[s] and believe[s] them 100%."

"My experience is that I was in Orlando from 1989 to 1994, and I think maybe there was a difference between Orlando Nickelodeon and Hollywood Nickelodeon, although I’m not 100% sure on that," she said on the "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat" podcast in March.

"There weren’t a lot of executives [where I was]. They were in New York. … In Orlando, I had nothing but a wonderful experience.

"I was surrounded by an amazing crew, an incredible cast that took such good care of me," Hart added. "I mean, these people were protective of me. … So, I don’t know if it was the difference in Orlando or the time period or whoever these guys were they weren’t around. But I have to say not every egg in the Nickelodeon basket is rotten. There are good eggs."

Nickelodeon released a statement to Fox News Digital in response to the allegations brought forward in the documentary.

"Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct," the statement said.

"Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crews, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience."