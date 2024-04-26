Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler sexual assault lawsuit dismissed for good by federal judge

A federal judge in Manhattan has dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit filed against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler for good, meaning the plaintiff won’t be allowed to amend or file a similar lawsuit in the future.

Jeanne Bellino, 66, a former teen model, filed a lawsuit against the 76-year-old last fall, accusing him of forcibly groping her inside a New York City phone booth in 1975.

"While holding her captive [in the phone booth], Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth," the complaint said. "As Tyler was mauling and groping [Bellino] he was humping her pretending to have sex with [Bellino.] Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened."

The complaint added, "Tyler's penis was erect, and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants. [Bellino] fought back and struggled to be free but Tyler restrained her."

The musician has denied the claims.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Bellino’s lawsuit without prejudice, meaning it can’t be filed again.

This is the second time he has dismissed Bellino's complaint against Tyler.

In February, he said that Tyler's conduct didn't amount to "serious risk of physical injury," which would have allowed Bellino to sue using the two-year window given by the Gender Motivated Violence Act. Kaplan gave her until March 13 to amend her complaint.

"We agree with the judge's reasoning, and are grateful for this result on behalf of our client," Tyler's lawyer, David Long-Daniels, said in a statement to Reuters at the time.

Tyler has also been sued for sexual assault in California court by Julia Misley. The woman said she met Tyler when she was 16 and that he "coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a 'romantic love affair.'"

In his response to Misley's lawsuit, Tyler said that he and Misley — who was known as Julia Holcomb — had a consensual sexual relationship despite the woman being 16 years old at the time. The musician also said that he has immunity due to being the legal guardian of Misley at the time of the relationship.

Long-Daniels told Reuters this week that the judge "fastidiously applied the facts to the law. That is all we can ask from any judge. We are particularly happy for Steven and his family."

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Tyler for comment.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.