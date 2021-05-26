SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek says being ‘separated’ from Rob Gronkowski keeps things ‘hot and heavy'

Camille Kostek knows the secret to keep things "hot and heavy" with Rob Gronkowski.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the NFL star have been dating since 2015. And despite their high-profile careers, the star said they’ve found a way to maintain that romantic spark.

"I think Rob and I are a little bit different in the sense that we have such demanding careers that forces us to be separated," the 29-year-old said on this week’s episode of the "Betches U Up?" podcast.

"We’re able to keep it hot and heavy just because we’re separated," the former Patriots cheerleader shared. "When you want your alone time, take it. Have it. It’s super attractive. That ‘do me’ mentality is so attractive for both sides and it just makes that time together a little bit better. I feel like I am my best side and my truest self when I’m alone."

"It’s OK to have alone time," the star advised. "You don’t have to be together at all times."

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL CAMILLE KOSTEK RETURNS FOR UPCOMING ISSUE: IT'S 'ONE OF THE MOST HONORABLE THINGS THAT I DO'

While Gronkowski carved out a successful career on the football field, Kostek has made a splash as a sought-out model. She originally won the SI Swimsuit Model Search and was named SI Swimsuit Rookie in 2018. She then appeared on the cover in 2019.

"The beginning of my love story is not the classic we slid in the DMS or dating apps," Kostek explained to the outlet. "[I’m] very happy that we actually met doing community service together. I had just gotten out of a relationship of four years… I was a past cheerleader and I told my coach, ‘Listen… I wanna sign up for every and all acts of community service. That’s the only thing that’s gonna make me feel better right now.’"

"I signed up – it was the night before Thanksgiving and we were putting together some turkey baskets for the less fortunate," Kostek continued. "I was one of the cheerleaders that had signed up and Rob was one of the football players that signed up. I was making eye contact with him a bunch of times and I didn’t think anything of it… It’s now been eight years since we first started hanging out."

Kostek noted that as a cheerleader, she wasn’t allowed to approach Gronkowski. However, that didn’t stop Gronkowski from shooting his shot in a creative way.

CAMILLE KOSTEK, ROB GRONKOWSKI'S LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND, LAUNCHES SWIMSUITS FOR ALL COLLECTION

"[Football player] Jermaine Wiggins gave [his number] to me," Kostek recalled. "So Rob didn’t even approach me. I didn’t approach him because you’re not allowed to do that. I was a rookie following the rules. Rob said, ‘Go ask for a poster and have [Camille] write her number on it for me.’ [Rob] was like, ‘Listen, this is for a friend of mine. Can you sign it?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what my job is.’ He said, ‘OK, can you put your number on the back? It’s for Gronk. It’s for Rob.’"

"I was like, ‘Oh, I’m not allowed to do that, I’m so sorry," said Kostek. "He was like, ‘OK, [Rob] had a feeling you were a goody two-shoes and followed the rules.’ So he pulled out this crinkled-up name tag and on the back, it said ‘shhh’ with his phone number. And I just held onto it until I was ready to call him. He knew I was a rule follower, I love it."

Earlier this month, Kostek spoke to Fox News about appearing in the upcoming SI Swimsuit issue, which is scheduled to drop in July.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I get just as excited to show up on that set and shoot for that magazine as I did when I was a rookie," said Kostek. "It is one of the most honorable things that I do. It goes beyond just posing for the magazine. The women behind the brand, the models within the brand, they're people like I'd never met before. Everyone just shares such a light and a love for wanting to really make waves in this industry, and I really didn't get my big yes until Sports Illustrated."