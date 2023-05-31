Spice Girl Mel B stuns in swimwear shoot with mom and daughter

Multiple generations of women in Mel B's family are putting their confidence on full display.

The former Spice Girls star has teamed up with swimwear and lingerie brand, Pour Moi, for their latest campaign that also features her mother, Andrea, and daughter, Phoenix, 24.

Mel B shared that she is proud of her body and wants all women to find confidence within themselves, without comparing how they look.

"We live in an era of social media where girls – and boys – are constantly comparing themselves to perfect images all the time. There is NO SUCH THING AS THE PERFECT BODY," she explained, per the company's press release.

MEL B SAYS JAMES CORDEN IS THE 'BIGGEST D---HEAD' IN HOLLYWOOD SHE’S EVER MET: 'HE HASN’T BEEN VERY NICE'

"We all come in different shapes, sizes, colours, skin tones and all of them are beautiful. We need to celebrate all body types and shapes! To me it’s about fit, healthy bodies, it’s about confident bodies, it’s about loving the body you are in!"

"Back in the 90s there were less women who looked like me in the public eye and now there is a much bigger melting pot," she said.

Mel B continued, "We just need to relax and stop putting pressure on ourselves. We need to think less about being thin and more about being fit, we need to honour our bodies and appreciate everything they do for us even if it’s something as silly as looking at ourselves in the mirror and telling ourselves we are beautiful."

The 48-year-old former pop star shared that as she grows older, she doesn't compare her body to how she looked when she was a "Spice Girl."

"I am never going to have the body I had as a teenager, but this body has given me three children, it’s been through a lot of ups and downs so I’m very grateful to this body," Mel B said. "It’s harder staying in shape but I feel so much better when I really push myself to exercise, to eat right and to just feel like I am totally comfortable in my skin."

The "Own Your Confidence" campaign shows multi-generational women in Mel B's family all displaying confidence "no matter what shape, size, skin tone," per the press release.

The lingerie and swimwear company described "Scary Spice" as being the woman who is the "embodiment of girl power itself" and the star shared she has never struggled with finding confidence.

"I have always felt confident in my own skin," she began. "I was born a working-class kid in Leeds in the 1970s. My dad was black – from Nevis – and my mum was a blue-eyed English rose blonde. I was brown. My skin was different to most of the other kids I went to school with, so I had to learn very fast from a young age to be proud of who I am, to own my heritage, my fro, and my body. That’s how I’ve always felt."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Mel B revealed that her daughter, Phoenix, loves wearing her "vintage" looks from her "Spice Girls" days and the singer herself can even still fit in to "most of them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My daughter Phoenix is never happier than when she is rummaging around in my Spice Girl wardrobe - which she calls my vintage wardrobe - and I still wear catsuits, leopard pints and everything I wore back then!" Mel B said. "And I can still get into most of them!"