‘Sopranos’ cast reunites online to aid firefighters

Cast members from "The Sopranos" gathered online Friday night for a reading of a brand-new sketch – all for a good cause.

The piece – co-written by series creator David Chase and executive producer Terence Winter – was called "Bada Bing, Bada Zoom," and featured about a dozen "Sopranos" stars in a group-therapy session with therapist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, the character played by Lorraine Bracco.

Prior to the reading, Bracco and her fellow cast members shared memories of their time on the series, which ran from 1999 to 2007, Deadline reported.

'FRIENDS' REUNION RESCHEDULED FOR MARCH 2021, MATTHEW PERRY SAYS

Participants included Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt, the report said.

Missing, of course, was series star James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano. The actor died suddenly at age 51 while vacationing in Italy in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The event raised more than $100,000 for Friends of Firefighters, a favorite charity of Buscemi, according to the report.

The event can be viewed here.