Sophie Turner mocks 'influencer life' in Instagram Story

"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner has had enough of social media "influencers," or promoters that use their social media fame to endorse products and earn money.

In her Instagram Story, the "Game of Thrones" alum, 23, mocks influencers by "promoting" a fake product.

"Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your teeth," Turner joked. "Basically it makes you s--t your brains out and it's totally, really, really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere but I don't really give a f--k because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life!"

Jameela Jamil scolds Khloe Kardashian for promoting weight loss product on social media

Influencers have come under fire recently for promoting questionable products. Earlier this year, actress Jameela Jamil criticized Khole Kardashian as "irresponsible" for promoting a non-FDA-approved meal replacement shake on Instagram.

"It's incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance. That's the media's fault," "The Good Place" star wrote. "But now please don't put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You're a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

Jamil regularly calls out celebrities, including Cardi B and Amber Rose, who push detox and diet products on social media.