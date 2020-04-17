Sophie, Countess of Wessex, helps cook meals for NHS emergency room workers battling coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, left her Surrey home to volunteer with rhubarb Ltd, a U.K.-based hospitality group, where she helped prepare and package meals for NHS emergency room workers.

The organization is cooking and delivering thousands of meals a week to five NHS hospitals as they continue to treat thousands of patients diagnosed with the coronavirus, HarpersBazaar.com reported on Friday.

“Her Royal Highness, The Countess of Wessex offered her time to help prepare these NHS meals,” rhubarb’s CEO PB Jacobse told the outlet. “We were delighted to welcome her on Wednesday 15th April to our humble kitchens, where she joined our team and worked diligently with our chef brigade to prepare food for our heroic NHS Hospital Teams.”

The 55-year-old British royal, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s son Prince Edward, is seen on rhubarb’s Instagram wearing gloves and a face mask while preparing pasta, stirring sauces and rolling burritos for hospital staff.

“Thank you to Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex for joining us today and working so hard in the kitchen at rhubarb to prepare food for our heroic NHS Hospital Teams,” one caption read.

The outlet shared that Sophie also took the time to visit The Hob Hub, an organization that works to prevent and end homelessness in Surrey Heath, as well as nearby communities.

Earlier this month, Sophie wrote a personal letter to her patronage Thames Valley Air Ambulance, which was shared on Twitter.

“A wonderful piece of #MondayMotivation,” tweeted the organization. “Thank you to our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness Countess of Wessex, for the inspiring letter and her kind words of support for crew and staff at @TVAirAMb.”

The letter read: “I wrote to you to let you know that I am thinking of you during this time of uncertainty. You, your colleagues and the people that you serve are in my thoughts and prayers.”

“I know you will continue to operate as best as you can help those in need, in what are difficult circumstances,” Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter-in-law shared. “Please look after yourselves and each other as we make our way through this period.”

Sophie previously took to the British royal family’s official Instagram account to remind followers they are not alone during this difficult time. The video was shot by Sophie’s 16-year-old daughter, Lady Louise.

“For parents and carers, it can be a daunting time to help our children and young people through this period of uncertainty but please don’t feel alone,” urged the royal mom. “Make use of the resources out there and the fantastic digital communities that are sharing and supporting them. Stay safe and thinking of you all.”