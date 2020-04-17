Prince William reveals concerns for Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip amid coronavirus: 'It does worry me'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Prince William is opening up about how the coronavirus pandemic left him anxious and worried for his elderly grandparents.

The global health crisis hit particularly close to home for the British royals last month, as Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 but has since been on the mend.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted he was "at first quite concerned" for his father's physical and mental health, as the Prince of Wales, 71, is a "mad walker" and is not used to being a homebody couped up inside. Still, Prince William remains very concerned about the physical well-being of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and his 98-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip.

"Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they're at, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that they're isolated away and protecting them. But it does worry me. What's going to happen to the lost and the vulnerable people and the high-risk people who are going to have to potentially isolate away for quite some time and the impact that's going to have on them and on families up and down the country?" he told the BBC.

As of Friday morning, the United Kingdom had more than 104,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Joined by his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the royal couple stressed that while physical health and remaining stocked on groceries and necessities are important, mental health should not be forgotten.

"A lot of people won't necessarily have thought about their mental health for maybe ever before, " William stressed. "And suddenly this environment we're in catches up on them quite quick. I think the most important thing is talking. I think it's always under-estimated how much talking can do.."

"We mustn't forget our mental well-being as well," Kate added.

William and Kate also commended the work of National Health Service (NHS) workers for their "stoicism and determination" to beat COVID-19 and sacrifice their own lives to save others.

"We've got to be careful that we don't alienate some of the other NHS workers who do really genuinely worry and are scared going to work every single day," the prince said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continued to do their part in keeping connected with citizens of their nation via phone calls, video chats and even making history with the opening of hospitals in the U.K. for the purpose of housing and treating COVID-19 patients. The royal couple said they understand it's a time for grieving.

"I mean trauma comes in all sorts of shapes and forms and we can never know or be prepared when it's going to happen to us. People are going to feel angry, they are going to feel confused and they're going to feel scared," William said.

"I really hope at the end of all of this that we're a bigger, global community than we've ever been before."

The royal couple are also no strangers to home-schooling their own little ones. Princess Kate says she's "always surprised" by the goings-on of the world at the moment, and like any family, they've experienced "ups and downs."

"George is much older than Louis is but they are aware," Kate shared. "Although you don't want to scare them and make it too overwhelming, it's important to acknowledge it in the simple ways and in age-appropriate ways."

"Home schooling's fun," William added with a laugh.

"Don't tell the children we've actually kept it going through the holidays! I feel very mean. The children have such stamina I didn't have," Kate laughed.