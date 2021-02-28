Sofia Vergara shares throwback Golden Globes' photos

Ahead of the Golden Globes' Sunday evening, Sofia Vergara is sharing a few throwback photos.

The "Modern Family" star first took to Instagram to post a photo implying she missed the star-studded affairs, without actually saying it.

"Tell me you miss award shows without telling me you miss award shows. I’ll go first," she captioned the photograph, along with a dancing, sparkling star and bread emojis.

In the post, a smiling Vergara is seen rocking a gorgeous red dress with sequin detailing as she holds a basket of bread.

In another photo, Vergara is seen at a table with her "Modern Family" co-stars.

"#tb to one time when we lost at the Golden Globes," she captioned the snapshot.

In the picture, Vergara is seen flexing her arm muscle as she looks at the camera, while Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and more make crying faces.

Both Vergara and the comedy series were nominated for multiple Golden Globes over the years, including best supporting actress and best television series – musical or comedy, respectively.

"Modern Family," which won a Golden Globe in 2012, ended in April 2020 after 11 seasons.