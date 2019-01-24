Ben Stiller sitting with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stuns social media users

A familiar face in entertainment joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for a Thursday press conference – and the juxtaposition sparked social media reaction.

The Democratic governor was signing legislation into law that authorizes in-person early voting up to 10 days before an election. Actor Ben Stiller, 53, was at the bill signing ceremony in Manhattan.

The “Zoolander” star was a vocal supporter of the changes, which had been blocked for years by Republicans in the state Senate. The bills all passed earlier this month following the Democratic takeover of the state Senate in last year's elections.

Social media users were stunned to see the actor sitting at the table with the governor and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. A sign propped up in front of him read: “Ben Stiller, producer, actor and director.”

“Oh man, I just burst out laughing when I saw Ben Stiller at the governor’s press conference,” reporter Josefa Velasquez tweeted.

“Ben Stiller has been very involved with New York politics recently, went canvassing for Sen. Andrew Gounardes in lead up to the general election. Maybe a possible political career on the horizon?” a social media user tweeted.

“Cuomo speaking at NYC now, but is that Ben Stiller I see!?” a tweet read.

Stiller’s Showtime mini-series “Escape at Dannemora” received high critical praise. Patricia Arquette, who portrayed prison employee Joyce "Tilly" Mitchell, won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

