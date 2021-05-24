‘SNL’ finale with Lil Nas X, host Anya Taylor-Joy ties for season-low ratings

NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" showcase closing out its 46th season wasn’t exactly a hit in the ratings department.

The show, which was hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy, had its first full studio audience all season as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted and lessened in New York and throughout the country.

Saturday’s "SNL" drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 among adults ages 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters, according to Deadline.

The score tied last week’s 3.5 rating among households and 1.5 rating for 18 to 49-year-olds as its worst of the season.

The show also featured a pants-splitting performance from Lil Nas X and according to the outlet, his performance of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" was one of the show’s most viewed clips on YouTube alongside the two "Weekend Update" segments, its Cold Open and the "Making Man" sketch.

"SNL" had enjoyed a ratings boost thanks to guest-host Elon Musk who appeared on the show two weeks ago but in the weeks since, which have included a show hosted by funnyman Keegan Michael Key, ratings have come back down to earth.

The late-night sketch program still reigns as No. 1 among all comedies on broadcast and cable in 18-49 (L+7) this season for the first time in its history after it briefly slipped to No. 2 in total viewers.

Nas X will appear on NBC's "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night.