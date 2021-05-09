'Saturday Night Live' musical guest Miley Cyrus honors Dolly Parton, mom with Mother's Day cold open

Miley Cyrus opened the "Saturday Night Live" stage with her godmother’s song.

The 28-year-old performer sang Dolly Parton’s "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" to kick off the sketch comedy show and celebrate Mother’s Day.

Throughout Cyrus’ six-minute performance, clips of "SNL" cast members with their own mothers were interspersed, including: Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost and Cecily Strong.

Each cast member and mom delivered a short bit in theme with the show. For example, Redd’s mom spilled about not seeing her son since Thanksgiving, Christmas and their "big spring break vacation" and Yang’s mom rubbed hand sanitizer on her son’s cheek after she kissed it.

Jost on the other hand stopped his mother from reading index cards that she says were provided by her son’s Weekend Update co-host Michael Che.

"Yeah, you shouldn’t do that. Mom, it’s a trap," Jost warned with a laugh. "You’re going to get our whole family canceled."

Seconds before Cyrus concluded her cover, the show’s cast and their mothers joined her on stage just in time for her big finish.

Cyrus’ mother Tish, 53, also joined her daughter and wrapped her arm around the young singer as she belted out her final line.

"Happy Mother’s Day to my godmother Dolly Parton and to my mom Tish," Cyrus told the live studio audience while everyone applauded.

Parton, a longtime friend of the Cyrus family, became an honorary godmother for Miley shortly after she was born in 1992.

"I'm her honorary godmother. I've known her since she was a baby," Parton told ABC’s "Good Morning America" back in 2009.

"Her father's a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, 'You just have to be her godmother,' and I said, 'I accept,'" Parton went on to describe Billy Ray Cyrus’ request. "We never did do a big ceremony, but I'm so proud of her, love her and she's just like one of my own."