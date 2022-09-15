Small on-stage fire extinguished during Panic at the Disco Concert; no injuries reported

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While there wasn't a panic at the Panic at the Disco concert, there were flames.

A small fire started on stage during the pop band's concert in Minnesota Wednesday night.

Social media videos showed the crowd at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center cheering after a stagehand put out the fire with an extinguisher as the band appeared to continue to play.

"It's not a Panic at the disco concert unless the pyro machine catches fire #panicatthedisco," @purplecoati tweeted.

The fire remained small and contained on the stage. No injuries have been reported inside the arena, which held about 7,500 fans, according to the Pioneer Press.

@Stpaulgirl3 tweeted "My son and my daughter were both there. My son is an engineer who did his masters work on crowd safety, so you bet he was prepared. They both got out fine. They said the band was well prepared with fire extinguishers."

Overall, the Wednesday night performance seemed to get a good response, with Pioneer Press critic Ross Raihala writing, ‘Viva’ is packed with towering arena rock epics that [lead singer Brendon] Urie absolutely nailed. The most compelling moments, though, were the quieter ones. A song about a relationship ending in death, 'Don’t Let the Light Go Out,' is easily the strongest of the bunch with a real emotional resonance. And ‘All by Yourself’ is such a savvy, cheeky rehash of Eric Carmen’s classic ‘All by Myself,’ they gave him a writing credit."

Raihala didn't mention the fire in his story, implying it wasn't a showstopper - at least for long.

The band is on their "Viva Las Vengeance Tour" currently making their way through the U.S. and Canada. The tour runs through October before leaving for Europe.

The Xcel Energy Center didn't immediately respond to Fox News' overnight request for comment.