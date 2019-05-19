Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan mourns death of daughter, 22, with a ‘broken heart’

Slipknot founding member Shawn Crahan announced Sunday that his 22-year-old daughter has died.

Crahan, known by his stage name “Clown” or #6, shared the news on social media, just days after the Iowa heavy metal band revealed details of its upcoming album and performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday — Saturday May 18th, 2019,” the 49-year-old percussionist wrote on the heavy metal band’s social media accounts.

Crahan wrote that funeral arrangements were being made and asked that his family’s privacy be respected during this time.

A cause of death for the 22-year-old wasn’t immediately clear.

Crahan and his wife Chantel also share daughter Alexandria, and sons Gage and Simon.

“Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad,” Simon posted on Instagram. “Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your (sic) not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

Alexandria also mourned for his sister on social media, writing, in part: “Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers. This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

The band’s singer, Corey Taylor, offered condolences to his “brother.”

“My heart has broken for my brother,” Taylor wrote on Twitter. “Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”

Crahan is the only founding member to remain with the band, which was formed in Des Moines in 1995. The band’s founding bassist, Paul Gray, died of a drug overdose in 2010.