Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach alleges Trump supporters 'stand against rock n' roll'

Former Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach tweeted a scathing message to supporters of President Trump alleging that being in favor of him means you “stand against rock ‘n’ roll.”

The musician, who is rarely shy about voicing his distaste for Donald Trump and his administration, pinned a recent tweet to his account in which he spoke out against the president for his handling of the coronavirus and what it’s done to the entertainment industry.

“If you support Donald Trump you stand against rock n' roll and every musician in America who has been put out of work because a reality television show host doesn't believe in science,” he wrote.

The rocker continued to argue with Trump supporters in the comments section of the post, essentially continuing to note that he believes that the administration’s refusal to listen to and believe in scientific experts has exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the U.S. to have more cases than most other countries and putting the music industry in potential long-term peril.

While some fans were surprised at the rocker's left-leaning comments, Yahoo Entertainment notes that those who have been paying attention know exactly how Bach feels about Trump’s performance as president.

The singer and star of reality shows such as “Gone Country” and “Supergroup” previously tweeted in 2019 mocking America for choosing a reality star as its leader.

“I would do a better job [as president]. After all, my reality TV shows were better than [Trump’s] reality TV shows so that makes me automatically more qualified,” he wrote at the time.

Since then, he’s frequently shared tweets critical of and insulting to Trump and his supporters. In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Bach noted that he voted for Hillary Clinton, saying: “I don’t understand how anybody would accept a reality show host as president instead of a politician. It’s insanity. It’s like starting a band and your first show is at Toronto SkyDome. You gotta build up to it.”

In response to one angry commenter on his latest Twitter rebuke, Bach seemed to hint that he plans to cast his vote in 2020 for Joe Biden.

“I vote for a guy who can put children in school and Americans in work. That is Joe Biden not the f*** a-- loser that you support,” he wrote.