SI Swimsuit model Sailor Brinkley-Cook is ‘peachy keen’ flaunting her bod in string bikini

Sailor Brinkley-Cook isn’t wasting time flaunting her enviable bikini bod.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Thursday where she posted a sizzling snap rocking a pink string bikini that proudly flaunted her coveted curves.

“Everythings just peachy keen,” boasted the 21-year-old, noting her beach-ready ensemble is by popular swimsuit retailer Frankies Bikinis.

The blonde bombshell is the daughter of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley and architect Peter Cook. The 21-year-old recently took her mother’s place on the latest season of “Dancing with the Stars" following the veteran cover girl’s injuries during rehearsals. Brinkley-Cook was ultimately eliminated third, leaving the mother-daughter duo “heartbroken.”

"She was just as heartbroken as I am," Brinkley-Cook told Entertainment Tonight in October 2019. "I don't think that any of my close family or friends, they didn't think that this would happen. So I was not only sad that this experience ended for me, but for them too. Because they loved watching, they loved tuning in. They were always my biggest support system."

"My mom was always so excited," she continued. "She was planning on coming back [to the ballroom] next week. Everyone sort of had this idea that they were going to have this show to root on."

But these days, Brinkley-Cook is already thinking about the steamy summer season. In July 2018, she told InStyle magazine she has a no-nonsense approach to preparing for a photoshoot.

“In general, I try to work out every day,” she explained at the time. “A normal workout would start with cardio. I’m a big runner — I try to run two miles a day. Then I work out with my trainer… doing HIIT workouts like burpees and lunges. If I need a day off, I’ll do yoga or something low-intensity.”

“I work out like an athlete,” continued Brinkley-Cook on what she does a month before a swimsuit shoot. “I add on weight training, I box and really push my muscles. At swim shoots, it’s a lot about the definition, no matter what size or shape you are. So when you’re about to be in a bikini, weight work is best. I always try and appreciate however my body is at the moment, but I love when I see the little line down the side — that’s always great.”

Brinkley-Cook also noted that 10 days before a shoot, she completely eliminates sugar.

“Every time I stop eating sugar, it’s immediate, and when you’re going to the gym every day, cutting out sugar changes the game,” she added. “I see myself getting a lot more shredded.”

But once work is all over, Brinkley-Cook isn’t afraid to indulge in her favorite treats.

“Cupcakes,” she said. “Cupcakes and pizza.”