'Sex and the City' alum Kim Cattrall mourns the death of her mother: 'Rest in peace Mum'

"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall announced the death of her mother, Shane Cattrall, on Instagram Tuesday.

"Shane Cattrall 1929 - 2022. Rest in peace Mum," she captioned her tribute post, adding a red heart emoji.

The actress included a slideshow of images with her mother, including a few throwback photos.

Her last slide captured a flower planted with her mother's name next to it.

Cattrall often chose to highlight her mom on social media. On Mother's Day, she posted an image of her hugging Shane with the caption, "Happy Mum’s Day Mum. 93 Years young," with a red heart emoji.

The "How I Met Your Father" actress recognized her mother on U.K. Mother's Day in March too. Cattrall uploaded a video of Shane singing and captioned the post, "Happy UK Mother’s Day! Our Mum serenading us. Does anyone recognize the jingle Mum is singing? She couldn’t remember. Your help appreciated. Give your Mum a big hug!"

The passing of Cattrall's mother comes several years after the death of her brother, Christopher. He was found dead in 2018 after going missing.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," Cattrall announced on Instagram. "At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

At the time, Cattrall fueled her contentious feud with former "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker after posting a scathing response to Jessica Parker’s condolences regarding the passing of her brother.

Cattrall posted a statement on her Instagram that said: "I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker."

However, Cattrall was not finished, making it clear Parker was not her friend.

"My mom asked me today ‘When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

