'Selena' actress Lupe Ontiveros dies, report says

Prolific Mexican-American character actress Lupe Ontiveros, best known for playing the convicted murderer of the Tejano singer in "Selena," has died. She was 69.



Ontiveros was reportedly suffering from liver cancer.



Lupe's "Selena" co-star Jacob Vargas was at her bedside last night and tweeted, "My friend Lupe Ontiveros just passed away. May you rest in peace. Thank you for your great contribution to film and TV. You will be missed."



Some of Lupe's long list of other credits include "The Goonies," "As Good As it Gets," Hill Street Blues" and "Desperate Housewives" -- for which she was nominated for an Emmy.



Ontiveros is survived by her husband and three adult children.

