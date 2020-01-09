Larry David says Bernie Sanders presidency would be 'great for the country' but 'terrible for me'

Comedian Larry David appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Wednesday night to promote the new season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" -- and also share his thoughts on portraying Bernie Sanders on "Saturday Night Live."

With Sanders set to appear on the show Thursday, Colbert asked David if he had any questions for the U.S. senator from Vermont.

True to the "Curb" character he plays on TV, the co-creator of "Seinfeld" gave a response that was rooted in self-interest.

“I would say, I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do 'SNL,'" David said.

"I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn’t have to fly in from Los Angeles. But, you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing stops this man!”

David, 72, added that if Sanders, 78, wins the presidency, it's going to be horrible for him.

“If he wins, do you know what that’s going to do to my life?” David added. “Do you have any idea? I mean, it'll be great for the country, great for the country. Terrible for me.”

David, who lives in California, added that he didn't want to have to keep flying to New York City to portray Sanders. He said it's annoying whenever he hails a cab in the city now because strangers come and say "Hey, Larry!"

David has portrayed Sanders more than 10 times on "SNL," beginning with the night of the first Democratic primary debate in 2015. He now appears to have had his fill with the gig, just as Alec Baldwin told USA Today he was "so done" with portraying President Trump on "SNL."