Justin Bieber reveals he's been 'recently diagnosed' with Lyme disease: ‘It’s been a rough couple years’

Justin Bieber dropped a hammer on Wednesday, letting the world know that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The pop superstar’s revelation came after TMZ reported that Bieber would be opening up about his diagnosis in his upcoming YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons.”

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s--t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Bieber, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

The “Yummy” singer concluded: “It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

The “serious symptoms” Bieber referenced in his note points to ailments he endured in 2019 that went undiagnosed until late last year, according to the gossip site. Furthermore, the outlet said Bieber, who recently released new solo music after taking four years to focus on repairing "deep-rooted issues", was administered a number of medications before he was finally diagnosed.

Additionally, he also brought to light that he suffered from what he called “chronic mono,” likely referring to the debilitating condition mononucleosis.

The differing medications reportedly caused Bieber’s skin to break out – which the performer believes led many people to falsely accuse him of being on methamphetamine.

Since being properly diagnosed, Bieber said he is on the right medication and is ready for what’s ahead: his forthcoming fifth studio album and tour.

“Justin Bieber: Seasons” is slated to drop on YouTube on Jan. 27.