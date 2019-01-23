Sean Hannity set to bring radio monologues to Fox Nation with ‘Hannity On Air’

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity will debut a new show on Fox Nation beginning Jan. 30.

“Hannity On Air” will feature a livestream of Hannity’s monologue on his nationally syndicated radio program ‘The Sean Hannity Show.’”

“I am passionate about my monologues and can’t wait to give the people more. Thank you to my loyal followers for making me the most-watched show in all of cable, and one of the top talk radio programs in the country,” Hannity said in a statement.

“Hannity” finished 2018 as the most-watched cable news program, averaging 3.3 million viewers. He also finished 2018 as the most-watched show on cable among the key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 635,000 viewers in the category most important to advertisers.

Fox Nation is a new on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans. All programming on Fox Nation is commercial free and will air in its designated time slot and then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.

Hannity joined Fox News in 1996 and has emerged as one the most influential people in media. He has received numerous accolades including landing on TIME’s “Most Influential People” list in 2018 and Forbes’ “Celebrity 100” list in 2013.

During his time at Fox News, he has secured interviews with numerous key newsmakers and political figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, Reverend Jesse Jackson and then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

“Hannity On Air” will become available for download weekdays after 3 p.m. ET.