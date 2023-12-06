Sean 'Diddy' Combs blasts latest abuse lawsuit claiming he raped 17-year old: 'Enough is enough'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sued by an unidentified woman alleging he raped her as a teenager.

Jane Doe alleged she was sexually assaulted by Combs and the president of his entertainment company, Harve Pierre, along with a third individual when she was 17 years old, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy denied the claim, saying in a statement shared with Fox News Digital: "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

The teenager claimed she met Pierre and the unidentified third person in Michigan and the duo convinced her to travel with them to New York City. Once at Diddy's recording studio, she was allegedly given drugs and alcohol.

Jane Doe was then sexually assaulted by all three at the recording studio, the court docs allege.

"As alleged in the complaint, Defendants preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio," the plaintiff's lawyer Doug Widor said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

Diddy has been the subject of multiple lawsuits, claiming sexual abuse, in the last month. The latest claim is the fourth against the R&B singer. Following the lawsuits, Combs temporarily stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend, Cassie, sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse on Nov. 16, but settled days later.

Cassie, legally known as Casandra Ventura, alleged she endured "over a decade" of Diddy's "violent behavior and disturbed demands," in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support," Cassie wrote in a statement.

Combs said in his own statement that the decision was agreed upon by both parties. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

Just a week later, Combs was hit with another lawsuit filed Nov. 23 in New York by Joi Dickerson-Neal. The woman alleged that Diddy drugged, sexually assaulted and abused her while she was attending Syracuse University, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Dickerson-Neal, who met Diddy through mutual friends, went on a date with the musician during a school break where he intentionally drugged her, court docs alleged. After dinner, Diddy allegedly took her to his recording studio and then to a place he was staying and sexually assaulted Dickerson-Neal.

Dickerson-Neal claimed Diddy recorded their non-consensual sexual encounter and "distributed" it, making her a victim of "revenge porn."

She is seeking monetary compensation for her "mental, and emotional injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to her reputation," the court docs stated.

Also on Nov. 23, Liza Gardner filed a lawsuit against Diddy for battery and sexual assault. Gardner met Combs while traveling to New York to visit friends in the '90s, according to the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital. After attending an event hosted by MCA Records, Gardner and a friend joined Diddy and his friend, Aaron Hall, for an after party.

While there, Gardner alleged she was "coerced" into having sex with Diddy and then raped by his friend right after.

Days later, Combs allegedly violently assaulted Gardner at a home she was staying at with a friend, court docs stated.

Gardner is demanding a trial by jury to decide monetary and punitive damages.

