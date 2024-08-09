'SEAL Team' star David Boreanaz had 4 MRIs in 4 months while filming military series: 'No shortcuts'

David Boreanaz had four MRIs in four months after taking "no shortcuts" filming "SEAL Team" season seven.

Boreanaz has starred on the military series as Jason Hayes since 2017. The upcoming season will be his last with the show.

"My body just can’t do it anymore!" the 55-year-old actor told People magazine.

The cast of "SEAL Team" worked to keep the show authentic. Boreanaz underwent training and filmed intense scenes for the hit drama. "There were no shortcuts," he admitted.

For one scene, Boreanaz carried a 250-lb. stunt double on his back.

"Ten feet in, I hit a rock, and my ankle twists, and I fall flat down," the actor recalled to the outlet. "My ankle is ballooning, but I had to keep going. You learn from the SEALs how to push through pain — I’m talking guys who have had their arm blown off and are cracking jokes because that’s how they deal with it. It’s very intense."

"I take good care of myself, but it gets to a point where your body’s not moving like it used to... I think I’ve had four MRIs in the past four months, for my knees, hips, shoulders," he explained. "It’s been quite a journey."

The TV star noted that Navy SEALs have thanked him "for the real representation" the show brings to elite military members.

"My work ethic is always head on a swivel, be in the now, don't look back, don't look far down the pipeline." — David Boreanaz

While Boreanaz won't return to "SEAL Team," he does have future projects lined up.

"I have plans," Boreanaz hinted. "My work ethic is always head on a swivel, be in the now, don't look back, don't look far down the pipeline."

The actor is planning to take a break after working non-stop since the ‘90s. Boreanaz starred on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spinoff "Angel" before landing a role on "Bones," where he portrayed Seeley Booth from 2005-2017. He then scored his part on "SEAL Team."

"Vacations are good until, like, the second day, and then I’m bouncing my knees thinking about what we’re going to do next," Boreanaz said while explaining that he plans to hang out with his kids, Jaden, 22, and Bella, 15.

"My mind is always actively going. Work to me is relaxation, it fulfills me."

