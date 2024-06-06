Retired Navy SEALs travel to Normandy for 'once in a lifetime' experience with Fox Nation

Four retired Navy SEALs embarked on a trip to Normandy, France 80 years after D-Day to honor their military forefathers and share history with the upcoming generation.

Fox Nation’s new special "Frog Fathers: Lessons from the Normandy Surf," takes viewers through history as the four veterans traveled the same paths as their brothers-in-arms who came before them.

Dubbed a "once in a lifetime experience," James Papineau, a retired Navy SEAL, explained on "America’s Newsroom," Thursday, that the series offered a "unique" opportunity to see firsthand what U.S. soldiers saw on D-Day.

FOUR AMERICAN HEROES ON D-DAY

"It wasn't about us at all. The story was not about our careers. It was not about any of our time in the service. The story was truly an opportunity to honor our forefathers, our brothers that day," he said.

World of Warships and Force Blue sent the four veterans on a pilgrimage to follow in the footsteps of prior service members and find lessons that can still be drawn.

Papineau argued the naval special warfare community has an "inherent responsibility" to understand what naval combat demolition units did on that deadly day.

Steve "Gonzo" Gonzalez, who appeared in the segment alongside Papineau, said the trip allowed him to have a deeper understanding of what truly took place.

"I think the most surprising thing is the actions on D-Day itself," he explained. "When we assault the target, we assault the target, we move through, we extract. Those guys, they went in before the landing, and they stayed on the beach clearing the obstacles. They didn't leave. ... Over 50% of them made the ultimate sacrifice. So they were either killed or wounded."



D-DAY VETERANS' STORIES LIVE ON THROUGH AI AT THE NATIONAL WORLD WAR II MUSEUM

Gonzo said he hopes the documentary carries that legacy forward to the current and future generations of service members and Americans who, he believes, need to understand the sacrifices that were made.

"It's amazing, their actions, and we're proud to honor them."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

Papineau said "Frog Fathers" offers a true flashback to that deadly day in history.

"Hopefully, what that does is it reaches a younger generation of people to not just learn the history, but the appreciation," Papineau said.

"Frog Fathers: Lessons from the Normandy Surf" is available to stream now on Fox Nation.