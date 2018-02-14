Scott Baio's 'Charles in Charge' costar details more allegations of abuse

Former “Charles in Charge” actor Alexander Polinsky has pushed his allegations against Scott Baio even further. After previously claiming physical abuse, the actor made allegations of sexual harassment as well.

Polinsky says Baio previously exposed himself, talked about gay sex acts with the young actor and once threw a hot cup of tea in his face during a press conference in Los Angeles Wednesday. Polinsky appeared with co-star Nicole Eggert, who came forward last month with claims that Baio sexually assaulted her when she was a minor on the set of the hit sitcom.

A spokesman for Scott Baio says the actor denies "each and every one" of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by two of his former co-stars. Spokesman Brian Glicklich read a statement from the actor at a news conference held Wednesday. Baio did not attend the news conference in person. He was reportedly at a school party with his daughter.

An attorney for Baio, Jennifer McGrath, characterized the claims made by Polinsky and actress Nicole Eggert as "ever-changing" and evidence of a "hunger for publicity."

As previously reported, Polinsky first detailed allegations against Baio by way of his friend, Sara Gilbert on “The Talk.” The “Roseanne” actress read a statement from Polinsky on air in which he detailed the pain and anxiety he allegedly experienced working with Baio.

“Growing up on the show I received regular verbal attacks, mental abuse and I also suffered a physical assault at the hands of Scott Baio. There is no excuse for his behavior. It is abhorrent.”

Polinsky concluded his statement and said, “For the sake of the next generation of young artists we must empower parents and social workers to heed the signals, ask the proper questions and protect children from monsters in the workplace. The cycle of abuse must stop. Even 30 years after the acts, they still matter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.