Sarah Silverman, Michael Sheen end 3 year relationship

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen have ended their three year relationship.

Silverman took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news and borrowed fellow star Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous breakup terminology.

"The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas. I mean, not “over Christmas” - like that wasn’t the fight that ended it. No fight. We just live in different countries & it got hard. Felt we should just tell y’all so u stop askin, “How’s Michael/How’s Sarah?”

Sheen has yet to comment publicly on the news.

The comedianne, 47, and the Welsh-born actor in 2014. She previously dated late night host Jimmy Kimmel from 2002-2009.

Sheen, 49, dated actress Rachel McAdams for three years before his relationship with Silverman. He also dated ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart from late 2004 to 2010. He shares one daughter with ex-partner Kate Beckinsale.