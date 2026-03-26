Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood forced to evacuate Paris hotel after fire breaks out

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Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood and more "Ready or Not 2" stars were forced to evacuate from a Paris hotel after a fire broke out on Wednesday.

Members of the cast — who are currently in Paris promoting their upcoming film — were among 400 guests and service workers of Le Bristol Paris who were evacuated at 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the kitchens of the hotel's 114 Faubourg restaurant, according to TMZ.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Le Bristol communications director Fanny Crawford confirmed that the fire has been fully contained and extinguished, and that the hotel's staff, along with its guests, have safely returned.

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"The hotel, along with all of its outlets, with the exception of 114 Faubourg, has now reopened," the statement read.

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Additionally, Crawford thanked firefighters and law enforcement "for their prompt intervention and professionalism," and the impacted guests "for their understanding, calm, and cooperation in response to this situation. The safety of our staff and guests remains our absolute priority. Our teams remain fully mobilized to ensure a return to normal operations under the best possible conditions."

The "Ready or Not" cast was reportedly participating in a press junket when the fire broke out.

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In a video circulating online, the film's star Kathryn Newton and Gellar seem to joke about escaping a fire mid-junket.

"The difference between how I escape a fire, and how Kathryn escapes a fire," Gellar, who was wearing hotel slippers, said. Newton was in full glam, including a pair of high-heels.

"I never take them off," Newton joked.

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Representatives for Gellar, Wood and the Le Bristol Paris did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.