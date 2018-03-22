Sarah Hyland frustrated with doctors for 'not listening' to chronic pain complaints

Sarah Hyland is reaching out for support from her fans.

The "Modern Family" star took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her frustration over doctors "not listening" to her health struggles. Though Hyland didn't reveal the direct cause of her pain, she was diagnosed with kidney dysplasia as a child and received a kidney transplant in 2012. She's been open in the past about her struggles with the disease, and the effect it has on her body.

Sarah Hyland Says Boyfriend Wells Adams 'Knows' What Engagement Ring She Wants (Exclusive)

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you?" she tweeted. "If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :)."

Sarah Hyland Kisses Wells Adams at Pre-SAG Awards Party: Pics!

Hyland also shared a photo of herself on Instagram taking it easy, writing, "My life for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I'm OK with it." She then shared a pic of her boyfriend, Wells Adams', thoughtful gift: a dog-shaped bouquet of flowers.

"@wellsadams...best boyfriend ever? Yep," she wrote.

"Hey @Sarah_Hyland, can you come to Nashville soon so we can go get fat at @fivepointspizza?" Adams tweeted at Hyland on Wednesday afternoon. "YES PLEASE," she wrote back.

Hyland spoke with ET about her health struggles at this year's Women's March in Los Angeles, where Adams was by her side for support. Hear what she had to say in the video below.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate First Christmas Together By Picking Out a Tree & Watching 'Elf'!