Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, allegedly once visited Jeffrey Epstein's Florida home with Prince Andrew: doc

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, allegedly once visited Jeffrey Epstein's home with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at the disgraced financier and child sex trafficker's estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to unsealed court documents that were released on Friday.

Juan Alessi, a former employee at the residence, named Ferguson, 64, and Andrew, 63, in a 2009 video-taped deposition that was included in documents related to Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, 62. The duchess has not been accused of any wrong-doing and Andrew has denied any misconduct in relation to Epstein.

During the deposition, lawyer Katherine Ezell asked if Ferguson and Andrew were "friends" with Maxwell.

"Both of them," Alessi said before clarifying that he was referring to Maxwell and Epstein.

Alessi was then asked if Sarah and Andrew had massages while they were at the residence.

"Prince Andrew did. I think Sarah was there only once and for a short time," Alessi said.

He continued, "I don't think she slept in there. I cannot remember. I think she was visiting Wellington and she came to the house and we met her. But Prince Andrew, yes, Prince Andrew spent weeks with us."

"Where would he sleep?" Ezell asked.

"In the main room, the main guest bedroom," Alessi replied. "That was the blue room."

Ezell went on to ask if Andew would "frequently" have massages during his stays at Epstein's estate.

"I would say, daily massages. They have a daily massage," Alessi responded.

"Was it sometimes more than one a day?" Ezell asked.

"I can't remember if he had more than one, but I think it was just a massage for him. We set up the tables and —" Alessi said.

"Do you have any recollection of [Virginia Giuffre] coming to the house when Prince Andrew was there?" Ezell asked.

"It could have been, but I'm not sure," Alessi responded.

Buckingham Palace, Andrew's lawyer and a representative for Ferguson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019 at age 66. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan prosecuted Maxwell for helping recruit his underage victims. She was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison term.

Andrew was previously named in unsealed court documents that were released on Wednesday.

Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg’s deposition included allegations that the royal groped her while she was sitting on his lap with a Prince Andrew puppet from the satirical BBC TV series "Spitting Image." The puppet depicted Andrew as a "nymphomaniac."

Early in the interview, Sjoberg recalled meeting the prince at Epstein's New York City mansion.

"At one point, Ghislaine told me to come upstairs, and we went into a closet and pulled out the puppet, the caricature of Prince Andrew, and brought it down," she said. "And there was a little tag on the puppet that said ‘Prince Andrew’ on it, and that's when I knew who he was."

Then someone took a photo of Sjoberg, as well as Andrew and Giuffre, with the puppet.

"They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap," Sjoberg said. "And they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took the photo."

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid his controversial connection to Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles. Before her death in 2022, his mother, Queen Elizabeth, also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title "his royal highness" in official settings.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020 , Giuffre, 40, accused Andrew of sexually exploiting her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17. Though Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, he agreed to an out-of-court settlement paid to the American woman in February 2022. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

Andrew and Ferguson were married from 1986 to 1996 and share daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33. Despite their divorce, Andrew and Ferguson have remained close and live together Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.