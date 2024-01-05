Jeffrey Epstein docs: 3rd batch includes allegations sex trafficker trolled nightclubs for underage girls

A federal court in New York has unsealed another batch of documents expected to name associates of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and child sex trafficker who died in prison in 2019.

The new release includes a deposition of Tony Figueroa, a driver for Epstein and Maxwell and former boyfriend of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that he was often tasked with driving girls to the mansion who looked like they were 16 or 17 years old. Each time he dropped them off, he said, Epstein would pay him $200 each.

He also alleged that Epstein, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell would "all go out to clubs to pick up girls and try to find them to bring back for Jeffrey."

Another document containing images of Epstein's phone records showed an unnamed female left a message that "she is wondering if 2:30 is OK cuz she needs to stay in school."

The latest documents include the names of Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan Chase banker who resigned over his ties to Epstein, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was not accused of wrongdoing but was mentioned as part of a discovery request as an Epstein accuser hoped to gain information from people in his orbit.

The documents were previously sealed or redacted in a 2015 lawsuit between Giuffre and Maxwell, who is currently serving time in federal prison for sex trafficking.

Documents unsealed Thursday also showed a discovery request for all photos of Maxwell taken during Chelsea Clinton's wedding.

The entire former first family has now been named in the records, although none of the Clintons have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. A spokesman for the former president earlier this week denied claims in the documents that Epstein and Clinton were close friends.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the documents' unsealing in December but gave each of the John and Jane Does two weeks to appeal. Lawyers for Giuffre posted the first 40 unsealed files Wednesday. They posted another 19 Thursday and are expected to release 240 files total by Monday.

Epstein had many high-profile connections, including former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, foreign prime ministers and Britain's Prince Andrew , as well as Hollywood stars, leading academics, people in the modeling and fashion industries and other public figures. Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public's eye in the lawsuit.

Many of the names belong to people who have not been accused of wrongdoing, including Clinton and Trump.

Some names will remain sealed for various reasons, including names of some of Epstein's underage victims and at least one person who the judge said had been falsely identified. The judge is also expected to decide on whether to release the identities of two Does in the lawsuit who have requested to remain unnamed.

In a separate criminal case, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking Epstein's victims.

She is appealing that conviction and has declined to comment on the document dump.