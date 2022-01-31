Salma Hayek glows in makeup-free vacation selfie

Salma Hayek sent social media into a tizzy by sharing yet another makeup-free selfie.

The 55-year-old "Eternals" actress took to Instagram on Sunday and allowed her natural beauty to take center stage to her 20 million followers, captioning the post "#selfiesunday #nomakeup."

Nearly 697,000 Instagram users have liked the selfie, which shows Hayek donning a blue swimsuit as she gazes off into the distance.

In a post from last week, Hayek is seen in what appears to be the same suit as she encourages her followers to stick to their resolutions.

"If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January. I made mine but I’m adding to the list," she wrote in the caption of the post that shows the "House of Gucci" performer sitting in shallow water with her back to a large boulder as waves crash over her.

In November, Hayek received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She celebrated with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14.