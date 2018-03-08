Sadie Robertson: What my fans may not know about me

Sadie Robertson is known for being an open book with her fans. Recently, the "Duck Dynasty" star penned a new book about her journey to overcome fear. And there are some things about her even her biggest fans may not know. She talked to Fox News about it all.

FOX News: If you weren't in the entertainment industry, what would you do?

Sadie Robertson: I really don't know what I would be doing, that's a great question. I'd actually probably just be in college because I'm 20.

FOX News: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you chose?

Robertson: If I could live anywhere in the world and take my whole family with me it would be Hawaii. I just went there and I was like, "Why doesn't everybody live in Hawaii?"

FOX News: What's your favorite Bible verse?

Robertson: Psalms 46. Everybody that knows me has probably heard me quote it every day.

FOX News: If you could have dinner with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be?

Robertson: If I could have dinner with anyone it would probably be Jim Carrey because he's just really funny. He has a million faces right? And my family calls me the girl with a million faces because I make a lot of facial expressions so I feel like we could bond over that.

FOX News: What's your favorite food?

Robertson: Anything my dad makes, honestly.

FOX News: What's one item on your bucket list?

Robertson: The top of my bucket list has always been to speak at Passion, which is just an amazing college conference, and this year I actually got to do that. And so, I feel like, I don't know, I don't even know. I haven't had time to make another one.

FOX News: Finish this sentence: I'm happiest when...

Robertson: I'm happiest when I'm in a room with all my friends and family.

FOX News: What's your biggest pet peeve?

Robertson: Oh man, it's probably whenever -- which I hope I've never done this -- whenever you're trying to talk to somebody and they're Snapchatting. It drives me crazy!

FOX News: What accomplishment are you most proud of?

Robertson: Writing this book "Live Fearless" is like probably the most proud thing I've done just because for me to come out of fear, with how deep I was in it, I was super proud of that. Just like with the journey that it was. But then to be able to come back and be like, "You know what? I don't want to just come out and be in freedom, I want to take this generation with me." That's something I'm really excited about.