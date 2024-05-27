Ryan Phillippe shares Reese Witherspoon throwback photo nearly 16 years after divorce: 'We were hot'

Ryan Phillippe is looking back at his time with Reese Witherspoon fondly.

On Monday, the "Prey" star took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of him and his ex-wife posing together.

"We were hot and drenched in late '90s angst," Phillippe wrote alongside the picture. "Such a cooler time than today."

Phillippe and Witherspoon were married from 1999 to 2008, and are parents to daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 20.

While speaking with Fox News Digital in March, Phillippe reflected on his "easy" co-parenting relationship with the "Sweet Home Alabama" actress, sharing whether parenting alongside Witherspoon has become less challenging as their children have grown older.

"Yes and no," the "Crash" star said. "We never really had a hard time of it. We were always both so devoted, even once we were no longer together."

Phillipe continued, "That made it easy. They were the priority. And you see a lot of times in these messy situations where that's not the case, where the kids will be used as pawns or as a way to hurt the other parent, and we never did any of that stuff."

"We never spoke ill of each other," he added. "And we were always united in support of them, and now they're both adults.

"But she and I have a friendship, and we still have calls about various things in their lives, and it works out nice."

Phillippe also shared the advice that he has given his children about navigating careers in Hollywood. The actor is also father to daughter Kai, 12, who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp. Witherspoon shares son Tennessee, 11, with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" star said he believed he and Witherspoon had set "pretty good examples" for Ava and Deacon.

"They've seen how their mother and I have done it, how we've treated people, how we've tried to stay true to ourselves, how we haven't let us let it affect us in an intensely negative way," he explained. "We haven't made it the end all, be all of our lives."

Phillippe continued, "There's much more to life than Hollywood or entertainment, clearly. I always tell people that I work to live, not live to work. I'm not defined by this industry. I enjoy it. I have passion for it. I respect it, but there are so many other things that fill my senses and draw my attention."

"Ultimately, you want your kids to be happy," he added. "You want them to be true to themselves. You want them to develop a confidence. That doesn't mean it's obnoxious or brash, but to know who they are, and to not waver from that because there's no need to."

"Everyone is lost in a sense. The judgment of others means less and less to me as I get older. Everyone's trying to figure things out. Everyone's on their own path. So just kind of reinforcing those ideas, I think is part of it."

