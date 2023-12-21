Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gosling performs festive remix of popular ballad 'I'm Just Ken' just in time for Christmas

The Christmas version of the song is part of a four-song EP

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
Ryan Gosling on bringing Kenergy to 'Barbie' Video

Ryan Gosling on bringing Kenergy to 'Barbie'

Gosling, Simu Liu and Michael Cera on ‘Kenergy,’ playing different versions of Ken and what they hope audiences take away from the live-action film.

"I"m Just Ken," a song from the summer blockbuster "Barbie," has resonated with listeners across the globe. 

Ryan Gosling first sang the song for the movie, but there have recently been several variations released since the original. 

The Christmas version of the classic is part of "Ken The EP," a collaboration between Gosling and British-American musician Mark Ronson. 

Margot Robbie with Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling played Ken in the 2023 summer blockbuster "Barbie" alongside Margot Robbie, who stepped into the titular role.  (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The extended play includes four versions of the Grammy-nominated song, the classic version and "I'm Just Ken-In My Feeling Acoustic," "I'm Just Ken-Purple Disco Machine Remix" and the holiday rendition, "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)." 

"I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" includes the same lyrics as the original tune but features festive instrumentals. 

In the newly released video for the song, Gosling is featured along with Ronson and singer and songwriter Andrew Wyatt.

Ryan Gosling at "Barbie" premiere

In a newly released video, Ryan Gosling sings a festive version of "I'm Just Ken" surrounded by holiday decorations and festive instrumentals.  (Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

The studio where the video takes place is fully decked out in holiday cheer, equipped with plenty of lights, gingerbread cookies, a Christmas tree, and even a Santa Claus mug. 

The video begins with a bit of banter among Gosling, Ronson, and Wyatt, while they are discussing ideas for the holiday version of the song. 

Before Gosling begins to sing, he puts on his sunglasses to help him get into character. 

"Because the world can have Ken's voice, but only Barbie can have his eyes," he says as he puts on his shades. 

Ryan Gosling at event for "Barbie"

The "Barbie" movie was directed by Greta Gerwig.  (Greg Doherty/WireImage)

Gosling closes out the video with the line, "Merry Christmas Barbie … wherever you are." 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

