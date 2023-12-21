Ryan Gosling performs festive remix of popular ballad 'I'm Just Ken' just in time for Christmas

"I"m Just Ken," a song from the summer blockbuster "Barbie," has resonated with listeners across the globe.

Ryan Gosling first sang the song for the movie, but there have recently been several variations released since the original.

The Christmas version of the classic is part of "Ken The EP," a collaboration between Gosling and British-American musician Mark Ronson.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO BROUGHT BARBIE TO LIFE, RUTH HANDLER, FIERCE TESTAMENT TO GIRL POWER

The extended play includes four versions of the Grammy-nominated song, the classic version and "I'm Just Ken-In My Feeling Acoustic," "I'm Just Ken-Purple Disco Machine Remix" and the holiday rendition, "I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)."

"I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)" includes the same lyrics as the original tune but features festive instrumentals.

In the newly released video for the song, Gosling is featured along with Ronson and singer and songwriter Andrew Wyatt.

HOLLYWOOD HEARTTHROB RYAN GOSLING AND HIS ACTING CAREER AS A LEADING MAN

The studio where the video takes place is fully decked out in holiday cheer, equipped with plenty of lights, gingerbread cookies, a Christmas tree, and even a Santa Claus mug.

The video begins with a bit of banter among Gosling, Ronson, and Wyatt, while they are discussing ideas for the holiday version of the song.

Before Gosling begins to sing, he puts on his sunglasses to help him get into character.

"Because the world can have Ken's voice, but only Barbie can have his eyes," he says as he puts on his shades.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gosling closes out the video with the line, "Merry Christmas Barbie … wherever you are."