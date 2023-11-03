Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling and his acting career as a leading man

next Image 1 of 10

prev next Image 2 of 10

prev next Image 3 of 10

prev next Image 4 of 10

prev next Image 5 of 10

prev next Image 6 of 10

prev next Image 7 of 10

prev next Image 8 of 10

prev next Image 9 of 10

prev Image 10 of 10

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born on Nov. 12, 1980, in London, Ontario, Canada. He began his acting career at a very young age, dancing as part of the Mickey Mouse Club alongside fellow future stars including Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Gosling's early exposure to the entertainment industry would prove invaluable as he transitioned into acting.

In 2004, Gosling starred in "The Notebook," a romantic drama that catapulted him to heartthrob status. His portrayal of Noah Calhoun, opposite Rachel McAdams, received critical acclaim and became iconic for the romance genre. The film has since become a classic, and Noah and Allie's love story is one that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

‘BARBIE’ STAR RYAN GOSLING DEFENDED BY FANS AFTER CRITICS CALLED HIM TOO OLD TO PLAY KEN

In 2023, Gosling found himself in a unique role that captivated audiences worldwide. He starred alongside the talented Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, where he took on the iconic character of Ken, Barbie's suave and charismatic counterpart.

Gosling's talents extend beyond acting. He made his directorial debut with "Lost River" in 2014 and explored his musical abilities as a member of the band "Dead Man's Bones." His creative pursuits continue to demonstrate his multifaceted nature as an artist.

Ryan Gosling's career in Hollywood has been marked by versatility and dedication. Whether he's wooing audiences in romantic dramas or immersing himself in complex indie films, Gosling consistently delivers captivating performances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP