ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling and his acting career as a leading man

Delve into the long acting career and personal life of Ryan Gosling

By Maeghan Dohl Fox News
  • Canadian actor Ryan Gosling
    In the ever-changing landscape of Hollywood, only a few stars manage the versatility Ryan Gosling has. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams
    Gosling gained nationwide heartthrob status as he and Rachel McAdams forged an unforgettable on-screen chemistry, delivering performances brimming with passion and authenticity in the 2004 masterpiece "The Notebook." (Ray Mickshaw/WireImage for New Line Cinema)

  • Ryan Gosling on the set of 'The Nice Guys'
    Gosling has appeared in more recent films including "Barbie," "The Gray Man," "First Man" and "Bladerunner." (TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Ryan Gosling smiles
    The Canadian actor, Gosling, embarked on his acting journey at a very young age, laying the foundation for a career in Hollywood. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

  • Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
    Gosling married his co-star Eva Mendes after met on they set of "The Place Beyond the Pines" in 2011. They have a commitment to privacy for their family which includes two daughters Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. ( Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)

  • Ryan Gosling at Barbie premiere
    Whether Gosling is captivating audiences with his heartwarming portrayals in movies such as "The Notebook" and "La La Land" or delving deep into the thought-provoking realms of films like "Half Nelson," audiences adore his compelling performances. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

  • Ryan Gosling attends premiere
    Pictured is Ryan Gosling signing autographs as he arrives for the "The Gray Man" Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Netflix)

  • Ryan Gosling
    Ryan Gosling made his directorial debut with "Lost River" in 2014. ( Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

  • Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie driving pink car
    Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starred in "Barbie" together in 2023. Gosling breathed life into Ken, infusing him with charm, wit and a hint of humor that added depth to the toy.  (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Over the past ten years, Gosling has transitioned into an internet sensation, a box office phenomenon, and a darling of critics, leading to prominent films such as "Blue Valentine", "Crazy, Stupid, Love", "The Ides of March", "The Place Beyond the Pines", "The Nice Guys", and "La La Land".  (AP)

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born on Nov. 12, 1980, in London, Ontario, Canada. He began his acting career at a very young age, dancing as part of the Mickey Mouse Club alongside fellow future stars including Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Gosling's early exposure to the entertainment industry would prove invaluable as he transitioned into acting.

In 2004, Gosling starred in "The Notebook," a romantic drama that catapulted him to heartthrob status. His portrayal of Noah Calhoun, opposite Rachel McAdams, received critical acclaim and became iconic for the romance genre. The film has since become a classic, and Noah and Allie's love story is one that continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. 

‘BARBIE’ STAR RYAN GOSLING DEFENDED BY FANS AFTER CRITICS CALLED HIM TOO OLD TO PLAY KEN

In 2023, Gosling found himself in a unique role that captivated audiences worldwide. He starred alongside the talented Margot Robbie in the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie, where he took on the iconic character of Ken, Barbie's suave and charismatic counterpart.

Gosling's talents extend beyond acting. He made his directorial debut with "Lost River" in 2014 and explored his musical abilities as a member of the band "Dead Man's Bones." His creative pursuits continue to demonstrate his multifaceted nature as an artist.

Ryan Gosling's career in Hollywood has been marked by versatility and dedication. Whether he's wooing audiences in romantic dramas or immersing himself in complex indie films, Gosling consistently delivers captivating performances. 

