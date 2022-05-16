Expand / Collapse search
Movies
Published

'Rust' producer says Alec Baldwin film will be completed following death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

'Rust' began filming on Oct. 6 and was paused after the death of Hutchins on Oct. 21

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Rust" producer Anjul Nigam claimed the film will be "completed" despite the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Nigam made the claim at Cannes while discussing another film he and Alec Baldwin are working on together.

"'Rust' is obviously a horrific tragedy," Nigam said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Alec Baldwin

"The investigation will hopefully be resolved soon and will unveil what happened. Obviously, there will be people out there who will have negative perspectives, but we’re confident about continuing to make quality movies."

The producer believes that following the conclusion of the investigation into Hutchins' death by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department, the film will be completed.

"We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie," he added.

Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust."

Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of "Rust" while filming an insert scene for the western on Oct. 21. The cinematographer was directing Baldwin on how to aim the revolver for a close-up shot when the gun fired.

Baldwin claimed he pulled the hammer of the gun as far back as he could and released it, but never pulled the trigger of the gun. Baldwin admitted in interviews with authorities and during a televised interview that he was not aware there was a live round inside the revolver when he pointed it at Hutchins.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department's investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's department is awaiting results from the FBI which would shed light on how the gun could have been fired, whether that was just pulling back the hammer – which hits the firing pin – just pulling the trigger or both.

Halyna Hutchins is survived by her husband Matthew and their 9-year-old son.

"Guns don't just go off," Sheriff Adan Mendoza previously told Fox News Digital. "So whatever needs to happen to manipulate the firearm, he did that and it was in his hands."

A representative for Hutchins' family did not have a comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

