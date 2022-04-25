‘Rust’ investigation: Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office releases police footage, photos, interviews and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Six months following the "Rust" movie shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has released everything they've collected in the investigation so far.

"Today the sheriff's office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital on Monday.

"The files are all related to the 'Rust' movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation."

Per the release, the investigation is still open, and it remains ongoing.

Mendoza said that "various components of the investigation remain outstanding." This includes, "FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis, Office of the New Mexico Medical Examiner findings report and the analysis of Mr. Alec Baldwin's phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff's investigators."

Authorities noted that as soon as the remaining components are sent to the sheriff's office, they will be able to complete their investigation, and send their findings to the Santa Fe district attorney "for review."

A gun Baldwin was holding discharged and the movie's director of photography, Hutchins, was fatally hit on Oct. 21 while she was showing him in what direction to point a prop gun during a rehearsal.

In a previous interview, Baldwin said he hadn’t pulled the trigger when the gun went off. Hutchins, 42, died and director Joel Souza was wounded when the bullet passed through her into his shoulder.

In February, the family of Hutchins announced the filing of a wrongful death lawsuit at a press conference.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report