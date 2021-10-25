'Rust' movie head electrician says he was 'holding' Halyna Hutchins in his 'arms while she was dying'

Serge Svetnoy, the head electrician/gaffer of the movie "Rust," penned an emotional post on social media about the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after a prop gun shooting on set.

On Facebook Sunday, Svetnoy blamed Hutchins' death on "the person who was supposed to check the weapon on the site did not do this; the person who had to announce that the loaded gun was on the site did not do this; the person who should have checked this weapon before bringing it to the set did not do it."

He claimed she died as a result of both "negligence and unprofessionalism."

"To save a dime sometimes you hire people who are not fully qualified for the complicated and dangerous job, and you risk the lives of the other people who are close and your lives as well," Svetnoy wrote. "I understand that you always fight for the budget, but you cannot allow this to happen."

"It is true that the professionals can cost a little more and sometimes can be a little bit more demanding, but it is worth it. No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" he continued.

In his post, Svetnoy confirmed he was standing next to Hutchins when she was shot and held her as she died on the New Mexico movie set.

"Yes, I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza," Svetnoy recalled. "I was holding her in my arms while she was dying. Her blood was on my hands."

He continued: "I’m sure that we had the professionals in every department, but one – the department that was responsible for the weapons. There is no way a twenty-four-year-old woman can be a professional with armory; there is no way that her more-or-less the same-aged friend from school, neighborhood, Instagram, or God knows where else, can be a professional in this field."

"Professionals are the people who have spent years on sets, people who know this job from A to Z; These are the people who have the safety on set at the level of reflexes; they do not need to be told to put the sandbag on a tripod, fix the ladder on the stage, or fence off the explosion site. They have it in their blood," he wrote.

Svetnoy then mentions the film's producers directly. "I understand that you always fight for the budget, but you cannot allow this to happen. There should always be at least one professional in each department who knows the job. It is an absolute must to avoid such a tragedy, like the tragedy with Halyna," he stated.

Finally, Svetnoy mentions actor Alec Baldwin who was handed the gun on set and discharged the weapon, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, who is currently recovering.

"I do not wish anyone to go through what I went through, what her husband @Matt Hutchins and her son Andros went through, and the actor Alec Baldwin, who has been handed a gun on set. He has to live with the thought that he took the life of the human because of unprofessional people."

Production on "Rust" has been suspended until the investigation is over, Fox News confirmed on Monday.