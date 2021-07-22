Expand / Collapse search
Published

Rolling Stones relaunch US 'No Filter' tour after pandemic delay

The band's first stop will be in St. Louis on Sept. 26

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. tour, which had previously been derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "No Filter" tour is set to begin in St. Louis on Sept. 26.

"I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. "See you soon!"

Added Keith Richards: "We’re back on the road! See you there!"

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform as they resume their ‘No Filter Tour’ North American Tour at the Soldier Field on June 21, 2019 in Chicago. 

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform as they resume their ‘No Filter Tour’ North American Tour at the Soldier Field on June 21, 2019 in Chicago.  (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The 2021 "No Filter" tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled stops in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Austin. 

The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

The 2021 ‘No Filter’ tour begins Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis ( Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The band has also added three new dates, including the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival — their first time playing there — on Oct. 13, Los Angeles on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium, and Las Vegas on Nov. 6 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale July 30 for the new shows. The statement added that previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo could not be rescheduled; ticketholders will be contacted by Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Further information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

