Rolling Stones set to release unheard tracks from 1973 album

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” featuring three unheard tracks, including one starring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.

The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.

Page appears on a song called “Scarlet,” and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called “Criss Cross.”

THE ROLLING STONES POSTPONE TOUR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, “Angie."

The news comes just months after the band postponed its "No Filter Tour" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ROLLING STONES THREATEN TRUMP WITH LEGAL ACTION OVER USE OF SONGS DURING REELECTION CAMPAIGN

The tour, which was originally expected to kick off in San Diego, Calif., on May 8, was set to stop in 15 cities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together -- and we’ll see you very soon," the Stones said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.