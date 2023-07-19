'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren, 65, marries Emma Krokdal, 27, at their Mykonos villa: 'Time to celebrate love'

Dolph Lundgren and fiancée Emma Krokdal tied the knot in Mykonos, Greece last week, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 65-year-old Swedish actor and the 27-year-old Norwegian personal trainer married during an intimate ceremony at their villa on July 13.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos — with family and a few close friends," the pair wrote in a statement. "With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times."

"Now we felt it as finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness. In the land of the Gods."

The "Rocky" star was previously married to interior designer Anette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011. The former couple share daughters Ida, 27, and Greta, 21.

Last week, Lundgren and Krokdal were spotted vacationing in Mykonos with Ida and Greta. During their luxurious holiday, Ida indicated that her father and Krokdal had married in several posts she shared on her Instagram story.

In one photo, Lundgren and Krokdal were sporting wedding rings and both were wearing white. They were all smiles as Lundgren held a cigar in his mouth and pointed to Krokdal, who gazed at him lovingly.

Ida added emojis of a white heart and a wedding chapel and tagged both Lundgren and Krokdal's Instagram accounts.

She also uploaded a video that appeared to have been taken at an intimate party celebrating Lundgren and Krokdal’s nuptials.

In the clip, a small group of people were seen dancing and singing by an infinity pool overlooking Mykonos. Ida wrote "Congratulations" along with a party hat emoji and tagged the couple's social media handles.

Other videos include a large display of fireworks and Lundgren happily playing bongo drums with a white banner in the background.

Lundgren hinted at the couple's impending wedding in a July 12 Instagram post. He added a photo in which he and Krokdal were pictured embracing in an infinity pool on a sunny day in Greece.

"Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos," he captioned the shot, along with a red heart emoji.

In June 2020, Lundgren announced that he had proposed to Krokdal in a post on Instagram. The duo were pictured celebrating with champagne on a balcony with Krokdal holding up her hand to show off a diamond engagement ring.

"Something very special happened here in Sweden," "The Expendables" actor wrote in the caption.

Lundgren previously told Fox News Digital while promoting his latest film "The Best Man" that he had plans to marry Emma for quite some time.

"I had it planned for a while. First, the pandemic kind of disrupted everything. And now, I was going to do it in Italy," he detailed.

"We were going to do it in Italy in the summer because I had a festival. But now there is…another project I may do shooting in South Africa, and so I may have to switch it up again somehow."

The "Creed II" star has previously spoken out about the age difference between him and Krokdal, who he first met at an Equinox gym in West Hollywood.

He pointed out that the personal trainer, who is 40 years his junior, "is very mature for her age," during an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in May.

Although he noted that the age difference is "severe," he added that he has "been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is."

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he continued. "She was married here, and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," Lundgren remarked.

During his interview with Bensinger, Lundgren revealed that he had been secretly battling cancer for the last eight years.

He said his health struggles began when doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015. The doctors were able to remove the cancerous tumor, "then I did scans every six months, then you do it every year and it was fine, you know, for five years," Lundgren said.

After his doctor told the "Don't Kill It" actor to "spend more time with family," Lundgren realized that the doctor did not think he had much time to live.

The "Aquaman" star confessed he was not "bitter about" the possibility of dying, saying that he had a "frickin' great life."

Even as his cancer continued to progress, Lundgren decided to get a second opinion from Dr. Alexandra Drakaki, who made a key discovery about his case.

The California-based oncologist discovered a mutation in one of his growths that is common in lung cancer allowing doctors to try other potential treatments.

By the end of 2022, his tumors had shrunk by about "90 percent," allowing him to surgically remove all the remaining scar tissue.

Lundgren told Bensinger that Krokdal stood by his side during his fight with the disease and was "super supportive."

"I started getting these side effects where I got diarrhea, and so I lost a lot of weight," he recalled. "And that wasn't very nice for myself, for, you know, my poor fiancée, who suffered through that."

"I felt sorry for her because she's quite a bit younger than me and having to deal with all this b------ and all these doctor's appointments, but she's been very good about it and super supportive," Lundgren said. "I think it's brought us together, she's like an angel that was sent down to help."

