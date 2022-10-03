Ringo Starr tests positive for COVID-19, cancels several shows in Canada

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has canceled several of his scheduled concerts across Canada, citing a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Five concert dates spanning from Tuesday to Sunday will be rescheduled. Two of the shows were planned for Abbotsford and Penticton in British Columbia. The other three were planned in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon, and Lethbridge in Alberta.

Starr was also forced to cancel weekend shows in the Midwest. The band was originally scheduled to play in New Buffalo, Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

"Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home," a statement from the All-Starr Band read. "As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

In June, the famous drummer sat down with Fox News Digital to discuss his legacy of spreading 'peace and love' in the '60s.

"It was part of how we felt," Starr recalled. "And I keep doing it now. I do it, I can only have myself do it. I can’t force anybody to be peaceful and loving."

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney are the only two living members of the Beatles. Starr is 82 years old, while McCartney is 80.

Ringo's All-Starr Band includes Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Toto’s Steve Lukather, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter. There is no word on when the concerts will be rescheduled, but it appears that the band's West Coast tour will go as planned.

The band will kick off their West Coast leg on October 11 in Seattle before touring through Oregon and California to Mexico City, where they will perform through October 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.