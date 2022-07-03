Ricky Martin served domestic violence restraining order in Puerto Rico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ricky Martin appears to be indeed "Livin' La Vida Loca" as a judge has issued him a restraining order in Puerto Rico.

Authorities served Martin the domestic violence restraining order Friday, after initially being unable to locate him, mere days after the Puerto Rican singer was hit with a lawsuit seeking over $3 million by his former manager.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia said officials visited an upscale neighborhood in Dorado, where the singer lives, to issue him the order.

"Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him," Valencia said.

Valencia did not identify the party who requested the restraining order. The order prevents Martin from contacting, in person or over the phone, the other party.

Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero reported Martin and the unidentified party briefly dated, stating they broke up two months ago.

Martin and Jwan Yosef, a Swedish painter, have been married since 2017.

According to the newspaper, Martin did not agree to the breakup and has been seen loitering near the other party’s home at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero reported.

The order will remain in place until a judge has a hearing at a later time to determine if it should be lifted or not.

Valencia said restraining orders usually remain in effect for at least a month.

The restraining order is the latest legal trouble Martin has found himself in, as his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, announced a lawsuit last week, claiming she is owed millions of dollars of unpaid commissions.

In a legal complaint filed June 29, Drucker accused the internationally recognized singer-songwriter of a "flagrant" breach of contract and seeks damages "in excess of $3m, subject to discovery and accounting, and in an amount to be proven at trial."

Drucker served as the Puerto Rican singer’s "manager and top adviser" between 2014 and 2018, before she was called back to the post in September 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.