Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Ricky Martin served domestic violence restraining order in Puerto Rico

Ricky Martin's former manager also filed a lawsuit seeking more than $3 million from the Puerto Rican star

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/1 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/1

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ricky Martin appears to be indeed "Livin' La Vida Loca" as a judge has issued him a restraining order in Puerto Rico.

Authorities served Martin the domestic violence restraining order Friday, after initially being unable to locate him, mere days after the Puerto Rican singer was hit with a lawsuit seeking over $3 million by his former manager.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia said officials visited an upscale neighborhood in Dorado, where the singer lives, to issue him the order.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images) (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

"Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him," Valencia said.

RICKY MARTIN'S EX-MANAGER SUES STAR FOR $3 MILLION, CITING 'CAREER-ENDING ALLEGATION'

Valencia did not identify the party who requested the restraining order. The order prevents Martin from contacting, in person or over the phone, the other party.

Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero reported Martin and the unidentified party briefly dated, stating they broke up two months ago.

Martin and Jwan Yosef, a Swedish painter, have been married since 2017.

RICKY MARTIN REVEALS FEELING PTSD OVER PAST BARBARA WALTERS INTERVIEW WHERE SHE ASKED HIM TO COME OUT

According to the newspaper, Martin did not agree to the breakup and has been seen loitering near the other party’s home at least three times.

"The petitioner fears for his safety," El Vocero reported.

FILE - Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022.  (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)

FILE - Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022.  (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File) (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File)

The order will remain in place until a judge has a hearing at a later time to determine if it should be lifted or not.

Valencia said restraining orders usually remain in effect for at least a month.

RICKY MARTIN SAYS IT'S 'SUPER SAD' TO SEE FELLOW LATINOS BACK DONALD TRUMP

The restraining order is the latest legal trouble Martin has found himself in, as his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, announced a lawsuit last week, claiming she is owed millions of dollars of unpaid commissions.

Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

Ricky Martin performs live on stafe during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images) (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/amfAR/Getty Images)

In a legal complaint filed June 29, Drucker accused the internationally recognized singer-songwriter of a "flagrant" breach of contract and seeks damages "in excess of $3m, subject to discovery and accounting, and in an amount to be proven at trial."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drucker served as the Puerto Rican singer’s "manager and top adviser" between 2014 and 2018, before she was called back to the post in September 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending