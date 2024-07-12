Richard Simmons celebrates 76th birthday, says he's 'grateful' to be 'alive for another day' after skin cancer

Richard Simmons shared that he is "grateful" to be "alive" as he celebrated his 76th birthday Friday.

In a rare interview, the fitness guru, who stepped away from the spotlight 10 years ago, told People magazine he will blow out a candle to mark the occasion.

"But the candle will probably be on a zucchini," Simmons said. "You know, I'm a vegetarian."

When asked how he feels about turning 76, Simmons exclaimed, "I feel good!"

"I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day," he continued. "I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people."

Simmons already has big plans for the year ahead. His representative told Fox News Digital the "Sweatin' to the Oldies" instructor is at work on his Broadway musical and has aligned with acclaimed producer and composer Patrick Leonard, who previously worked with music icons Madonna, Elton John, Bon Jovi and Michael Jackson, to compose the music.

The former "The Richard Simmons Show" host's birthday celebration comes months after he had a health scare. Though Simmons has mostly retreated from the public eye, he stays in touch with his fans on social media and shares updates about his life.

In March, Simmons revealed to his followers he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. He took to Facebook to detail the moment he found out about the diagnosis and the procedure he underwent in an attempt to remove the cancer cells.

"Mirror mirror on the wall what’s that blemish which is so small? There was this strange looking bump under my right eye. I had a tube of neosporin which I would put on in the morning and the evening…. it was still there. It was time to call my dermatologist," Simmons wrote in the lengthy post.

"I sat in his chair and he looked at it through a magnifying mirror. He told me he would have to scrape it and put it under the microscope. Now I am getting a little bit nervous.

"He comes back about 20 minutes later and says the C word. You have cancer," he continued. "I asked him what kind of cancer and he said. Basel Cell Carcinoma. I told him to stop calling me dirty names. He laughed."

Simmons said he was advised to seek treatment from a "cancer doctor" as soon as possible.

The former fitness coach paid a visit to Dr. Ralph A. Massey and underwent a procedure in which the doctor had to "burn" his skin with a small instrument to "remove the cancer cells."

"As he started burning my skin a tear dropped down my cheek," Simmons wrote. "You can’t cry during this and he wiped my tear. The burning really hurt my skin. It lasted about 30 minutes."

Simmons said he was told to return in "an hour and a half" to see if the cancer had been removed successfully.

"After driving around the city, I went back to some sad news," he concluded. "I didn’t get it all out. He burned my face again. This time was worse than before... It was deeper. I did not cry this time but I did grit my teeth. ‘Come back in another hour and a half.’… .to be continued…"

The following day, Simmons shared a positive update with his fans on Facebook. "Well the third time was a charm," Simmons wrote, adding that his doctor told him, "We got all the cancer cells out."

He explained that his doctor then stitched up his face, noting "it took about 45 Minutes and I was done."

"Because of his fine work I don’t have a scar," Simmons added of his doctor.

Simmons concluded his post by imploring his fans to be proactive about their health.

"I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer. Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check up," he wrote.

Simmons revealed his diagnosis one day after he worried his fans when he shared a cryptic message on Facebook saying, "I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am…. dying."

He added, "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

Simmons continued his post by asking a question.

"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy."

He also shared his recommendations for leading a healthy lifestyle, which included the advice to "once in a while, have dessert."

"There is something else very important that you must do," he added. "Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way."

During his interview with People magazine, Simmons said he planned to allow himself a small dessert in honor of his birthday.

"OK, fine. Maybe one Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie," Simmons said. "But just one."

