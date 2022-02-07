'RHOBH' alum Lisa Vanderpump updates fans after horseback riding accident

Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump gave fans an update on her health after suffering a broken leg in a horseback riding incident.

Vanderpump, 61, shared photos of flowers she had received while she recovers Sunday on Instagram.

The reality TV star had surgery after fracturing her leg in four places.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and beautiful flowers, I am doing much better after surgery!" she wrote in the caption. "4 fractures in my leg and a badly bruised back, but I am on the road to recovery! I will be back in the saddle of life soon!"

On Jan. 30, the " Vanderpump Rules " star was horseback riding at The Paddock in Los Angeles when her horse got spooked, reared up and bucked her off, according to TMZ.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the 61-year-old flew over the horse’s head and landed squarely on her back. The British restaurateur and reality TV personality was taken to the hospital by ambulance as her husband, Ken Todd, followed behind her.

Todd told TMZ that Vanderpump might not ever ride again following the accident.

"I think maybe that was her last ride," Todd, 76, told the outlet. "I wouldn’t let her ride again."

Todd claimed the horse had previously been "gentle" and "amazing."

"I was there," he said. "When I saw her thrown off, I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I ran over there, and she was just on the floor, and she knew that she’d broken her leg straightaway."

Vanderpump's recovery is expected to take eight to ten weeks and will require her to participate in physical therapy, Todd told TMZ.

Vanderpump is known for her love of animals. The star started a dog rescue nonprofit alongside Todd in 2016.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.