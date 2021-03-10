Expand / Collapse search
Ree Drummond's husband, nephew injured in crash near Oklahoma ranch

'Pioneer Woman' star's husband, Ladd, suffered minor injuries while nephew, Caleb, is reportedly in 'critical condition'

By Jessica Napoli, Nate Day | Fox News
Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd Drummond, and nephew, Caleb Drummond, were injured in a crash that occurred on Wednesday afternoon near the Drummond ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., Fox News can confirm

The Pawhuska Fire Department confirmed to Fox News that Caleb was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being ejected from a vehicle when two fire trucks collided. He is reportedly battling serious injuries. 

Ladd, Ree's 52-year-old spouse, was taken to the hospital as well, but refused treatment, as his injuries were not severe.

According to the local Fox23 news, two fire trucks collided on County Road N3660 while responding to a fire.

'PIONEER WOMAN' REE DRUMMOND TALKS FOSTER SON JAMAR: 'HE'S VERY HAPPY TO HAVE HIS STORY TOLD'

"Due to high winds on a gravel road, visibility was decreased causing Vehicle-1 and Vehicle-2 to hit head-on," troopers said in a statement to the outlet. "[Caleb Drummond] was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest."

Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond are pictured here. Ladd was involved in a crash near his Okla., property that left him with minor injuries. His nephew Caleb is reportedly in 'critical condition.' (Getty)

The trooper told Fox News that it took two to three hours to fight the fire. 

Citing a report provided by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, USA Today reports that Caleb, 21, is in "critical condition" with several injuries, including to his head, arm and leg.

REE DRUMMOND'S DAUGHTER TRIES ON HER WEDDING DRESS FROM 1996

According to the outlet, he's been transported to a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., where Ladd refused treatment.

Drummond is a TV personality and food author who is well known as the "Pioneer Woman." It seems that she and her nephew are close, as she has mentioned him on her blog several times.

Ree Drummond is best known for her Food Network show, 'The Pioneer Woman.'  (Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In 2018, she described watching him graduate as "surreal" and four years before, she called Caleb "his father’s clone in every way."

A rep for Drummond did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

