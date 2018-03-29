'Red is the New Black' by Cathy Lynn Taylor

From the publisher: Red Is the New Black takes an in depth look at the major policy issues affecting all of us to unveil the core values that best empower today’s women. It turns out that if we focus on values instead of arguing over ideas, there’s a whole lot of common ground upon which women of all viewpoints can agree. Entrepreneur, media commentator, and former White House National Security Council Director Cathy Lynn Taylor shares how these core tenants have shaped her own decisions—and success—and should be shaping the policies that affect the daily lives of women. By combining her own personal anecdotes with hard-hitting research, Taylor powerfully illustrates a set of values that unite us and the policies that best support them.