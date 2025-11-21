Reality TV star Steve McBee Sr. hopes for Trump pardon with help from recently freed Chrisleys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys" star Steve McBee Sr. is hoping to receive a presidential pardon after being sentenced to prison.

The 52-year-old reality star told Fox News Digital he hopes to ask President Trump for a full pardon after he was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme involving crop insurance.

"We have the hopes that he will see that this was a trophy prosecution, a complete weaponization of the DOJ and overreach," he said. "I'm not saying there wasn't a clerical mistake made, but it's so minor.

"I mean, they have the wrong legal, the wrong aim," he later added. "I mean, there's always a mistake because people, we make mistakes, we're human. It's not a felony. It's day-to-day business, but they came after us. They wanted our name. They wanted that up there. Shock and awe. And it just, it is not fair, and it's certainly not right."

TRUMP COMMUTES GEORGE SANTOS’ SENTENCE, PARDON BLITZ WIPES OUT COSTLY FEDERAL INVESTIGATIONS

In a sentencing hearing Thursday, McBee was also ordered to an additional two years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence, and he will have to pay $4,022,124 in restitution to the USDA Risk Management Agency.

He has until 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 2025, to surrender to the Federal Prison Camp in Yankton, South Dakota.

WATCH: Reality star Steve McBee Sr. says he hopes to receive a presidential pardon after being sentenced to two years in prison

While McBee hopes to receive a pardon from President Trump, a formal request has not been made, and McBee clarified that everything is "in a very infancy stages right now."

"We're getting everything put together," he said. "We don't wanna get the cart ahead of the horse. So, before any of that moves forward, my attorney, Alan Little with Liston, will get all of that filed. And then once everything's filed, then we will start trying to get our story out there."

During his legal battle, a producer who knew both the McBees and the Chrisley reality TV family connected them, telling Todd Chrisley the McBees are "a legit great family" with "great kids."

TRUMP SAYS DIDDY ASKED FOR PRESIDENTIAL PARDON AFTER RECEIVING 50-MONTH SENTENCE: 'I CALL HIM PUFF DADDY'

"So, she told Todd, and I'll tell you something, I didn't know them prior to that. They are legit good people. The Chrisleys, they, they called me on a Friday night at 8:30. Don't know me at all. They owe me nothing. Just owe me nothing. Don't even know me."

WATCH: Steve McBee Sr. said no one from his team has reached out to President Trump about a pardon yet

"We spent 2½ hours on a Friday evening on a phone call with Todd, Savannah and Julie, their whole Friday evening spent with someone they don't know," he added. "They're legit good people."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were both convicted in 2022 of federal bank fraud and tax evasion. Although they maintained their innocence, they were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, and reported to prison Jan. 17, 2023. The two received presidential pardons and were released from prison in May.

The reality TV star shared that since getting in contact with Todd, Todd has become his "biggest advocate and consultant."

WATCH: Steve McBee Sr. shares how he came into contact with Todd Chrisley and his family

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"He's made me feel so better," McBee said. "I mean, genuinely. He texts me. I mean, every other day, 'How are you feeling today? Steve, you're going to be OK. We're going to get through this. I'm going to help you the whole way.'

"And, I mean, having that support from somebody that two months ago was a complete stranger ... and Todd truly cares. He's like, 'I know what you're going through.' Not many people can sit here and say, 'Oh yeah, you know, you'll be Ok.' He knows firsthand. So, it's been huge."

WATCH: Reality star shares how Todd Chrisley has helped him prepare for his prison sentence

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

McBee said after owning his own business for over 21 years, "never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be in a federal courtroom defending my character or who I am," but that Todd has been a great help.

"He's given me a ton of advice about it," he shared. "Everything about what clothes I'd be wearing, [to] how everything works."